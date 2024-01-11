Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 6,482 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.93% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

