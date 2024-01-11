Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $589.19 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.10 and a 1-year high of $647.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,461 shares of company stock worth $87,192,300. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

