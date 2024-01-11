Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 516.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,433,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $375.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.94 and a 200-day moving average of $346.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.