Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

Cummins stock opened at $239.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

