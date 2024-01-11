Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kennametal by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.