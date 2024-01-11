Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

