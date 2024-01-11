Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $46,800,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

MS opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

