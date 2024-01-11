MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.48. 1,998,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

