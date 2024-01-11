MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 967 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.31. 282,604 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

