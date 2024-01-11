MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 123.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 351.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 144,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 173,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 65.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 351,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,722. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.