MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

