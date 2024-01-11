MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.92. 18,571,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,776,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

