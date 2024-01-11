MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 283.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $52,001,636.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,565. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

