MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,916 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after buying an additional 1,728,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after buying an additional 1,347,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.24. 161,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,053. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $122.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.