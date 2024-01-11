MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 8.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,611. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.