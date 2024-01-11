MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 692,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

