MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CGI by 471.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.66. 21,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

