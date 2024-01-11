MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,008 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 2,947,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

