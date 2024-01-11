MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $471,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 117,269 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 2,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

