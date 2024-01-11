MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $602,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $3,109,723. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TOL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,798. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

