MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

