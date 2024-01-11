MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,495 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 533,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

