MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

