MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.75. 230,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,019. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $171.03. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.26.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

