Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Motorola Solutions worth $122,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 766,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $315.04 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.