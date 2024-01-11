MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MSM opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

