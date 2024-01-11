Murray Stahl Acquires 9 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.29 per share, with a total value of $13,610.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,191,077.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,536.77 per share, with a total value of $4,610.31.

On Thursday, January 4th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,550.50 per share, with a total value of $4,651.50.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,604.61 per share, with a total value of $4,813.83.

On Thursday, December 28th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,598.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794.36.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,638.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,915.53.

On Friday, December 22nd, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,615.80 per share, with a total value of $4,847.40.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,613.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,841.07.

On Monday, December 18th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,602.37 per share, with a total value of $4,807.11.

On Friday, December 15th, Murray Stahl purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,597.23 per share, for a total transaction of $14,375.07.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL traded up $20.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,532.62. 5,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,191. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,619.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,679.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

