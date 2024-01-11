MWA Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.23. 1,101,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,211. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

