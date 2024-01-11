MWA Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $200.11. 408,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,900. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

