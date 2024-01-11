MWA Asset Management Invests $1.36 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.44. The stock had a trading volume of 231,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,751. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.32 and a 12 month high of $306.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

