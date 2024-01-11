MWA Asset Management Invests $672,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.