MWA Asset Management Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MWA Asset Management bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.27.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TRV stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

