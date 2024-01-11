MWA Asset Management Purchases Shares of 3,822 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after acquiring an additional 297,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,967. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.