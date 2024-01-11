MWA Asset Management Takes $346,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.48. 719,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,996. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $112.66 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

