MWA Asset Management Takes $495,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 422,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.12.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

