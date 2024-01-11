MWA Asset Management Takes $843,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.50. 1,906,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $270.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.