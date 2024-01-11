MWA Asset Management Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.52. 771,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,848. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $344,272.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,645 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $344,272.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,645 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,638,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,210,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,323,965 shares of company stock worth $181,857,286 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

