MWA Asset Management Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,203,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,507,332. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

