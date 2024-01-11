MWA Asset Management Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.11. 2,625,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430,068. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

