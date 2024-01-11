MWA Asset Management Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.17. 171,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

