Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Up 2.7%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.73. 139,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 523,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYGN. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,523,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 140,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

