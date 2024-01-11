Narwhal Capital Management Acquires New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

CINF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 159,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

