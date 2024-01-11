Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $735,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12,832.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.69. The company had a trading volume of 217,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,733. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

