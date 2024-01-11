Narwhal Capital Management Buys 9,290 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.