Narwhal Capital Management Buys Shares of 53,407 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.55. 1,690,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $69.59.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.