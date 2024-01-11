Narwhal Capital Management Buys Shares of 53,407 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CRH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.55. 1,690,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $69.59.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
