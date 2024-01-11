Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,419,794. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,976,236. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

