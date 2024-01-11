Narwhal Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.27. 1,701,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,133. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

