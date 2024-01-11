Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 2,495,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,102. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

