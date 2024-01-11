Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,428 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 76,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,110. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $830.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

