Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.73 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.41 on Thursday, hitting $720.71. 459,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $676.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $395.85 and a one year high of $734.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.29.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

